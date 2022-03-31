Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man hacks 3-month-old daughter to death in Patiala
Man hacks 3-month-old daughter to death in Patiala

A three-month-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by his father in Nabha town of Patiala district on Wednesday
Ajay attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon and banged her against the wall when his wife was in kitchen. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A three-month-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by his father in Nabha town of Patiala district on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 27, is a drug addict, it is learnt.

SHO, Nabha, Rakesh Kumar said Ajay attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon and banged her against the wall when his wife was in kitchen.

“The family rushed the child to a local hospital but she was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

The accused is at large. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him.

