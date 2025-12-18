Man held for abducting, killing 4-yr-old girl in Haryana’s Dabwali

The Dabwali police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly abducting a 4-year-old girl from outside her house in Rampur Bishnoian village on Tuesday evening and later throwing her body near a canal on the outskirts of the village. The girl’s body was spotted by locals on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Moriwala village in Dabwali.

According to police, a 4-year-old girl was playing outside her house at Rampur Bishnoian village on Tuesday evening when accused Sanjay told his 14-year-old nephew to call the girl child as he will bring sweets for her.

“The boy brought the girl and the accused went with his nephew and the girl outside the village. At some distance, the accused dropped his nephew saying he will return with sweets and he went ahead with the girl. Later in the day the girl’s family started looking for her and later they lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday night,” said Dabwali Sadar SHO officer Shailender Singh.

The SHO said that the incident came to light on Wednesday when locals spotted the girl’s body on the village outskirts.

“After checking CCTV footage, we questioned the minor boy, who told us that his maternal uncle asked him to bring the girl as he will bring sweets for her. Then, we arrested Sanjay from his village Moriwala. We are interrogating him and reasons behind the murder and abduction are yet to be ascertained,” the SHO further added.

Dabwali SP Nikita Khattar also reached the crime spot and met with the girl’s family. She assured the family that the guilty won’t be spared. She said that the police are investigating whether the crime was executed by the single accused or whether or not there is involvement of any gang.

“It seems that girl was not raped but still we are waiting for the medical examination report,” the SP added.

Jannayak Janata Party youth president Digvijay Singh Chautala termed the incident “unfortunate” and he said that law and order has collapsed completely and the police officials are sitting like puppets.

“What are Haryana DGP OP Singh and his police doing, if a four-year-old girl is not safe in the state. The girl was abducted on Tuesday and the police failed to take action swiftly. Haryana has become an unsafe state and jungle raj is prevailing here,” he added.