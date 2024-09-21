Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for assaulting cop in Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Sep 21, 2024 10:33 PM IST

A man was on Saturday arrested for assaulting a police officer at the interstate check post at Chak Sadhu here.

A man was on Saturday arrested for assaulting a police officer at the interstate check post at Chak Sadhu here.

A man was on Saturday arrested for assaulting a police officer at the interstate check post at Chak Sadhu here. (HT File)
A man was on Saturday arrested for assaulting a police officer at the interstate check post at Chak Sadhu here. (HT File)

Hoshiarpur superintendent of police (investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said the incident occurred when a police team intercepted a motorcycle with three occupants, who were coming from Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

They were stopped for routine checking and for violating traffic regulations at the Chak Sadhu checkpost.

Instead of cooperating with the police, the three individuals allegedly assaulted assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, tore his uniform, and attempted to snatch his service pistol before fleeing, Bahia said.

One of the accused, Sukhbir of Marnaian, has been arrested in connection with the incident while raids are being conducted to apprehend his two accomplices, Amarjit of Marnaian and Jindi of Tanuli, Bahia added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On