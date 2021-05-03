Man held for duping people by promising oxygen, Covid vaccine

Police on Sunday arrested a man in Kapurthala for allegedly duping a number of people on social media by promising them to provide oxygen and Covid-19 vaccines.

The accused, identified as Sachin Grover of Kapurthala, is already a proclaimed offender in a fraud case, the police said.

Kapurthala city police station in-charge Raghbir Singh said Grover was promising people an oxygen cylinder for ₹10,000 and a vaccine shot for ₹4,500.

He connected with people through social media and asked them to transfer money in his account and then did not respond to their messages, the SHO said.

“Earlier, the accused used to dupe youngsters by promising to provide them roles in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He used to charge ₹35,000-45,000 from each person. When he was booked for fraud in Kapurthala, he shifted his base to Delhi. But he moved back to Kapurthala a few months back and started living on rent in the city. He has duped at least 40 people. Besides, he was also involved in immigration frauds,” he added.

A case under section 420 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Information Technology Act was registered against the accused.