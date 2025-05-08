Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling money

Fatehabad police have arrested a physiotherapist for allegedly duping 2,934 people of ₹80 crore by promising them double returns on their investment. Fatehabad police’s economic wing in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that they received a complaint against the accused and twelve more persons for duping people by promising them double returns on their investment. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. Earlier, police had arrested two accused Balwinder Kumar alias Binnu and Jaswant Singh alias Sheera.

Fatehabad police's economic wing in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that they received a complaint against the accused and twelve more persons for duping people

“The accused had formed a company and asked people to invest in it by promising them double return. He hired 25 agents to execute the work. We received a complaint from Amrik Singh on January 18, who alleged that the accused Sukhdev Singh took ₹3 lakh from him and promised to give double return. He did not receive any money from the company in the last several months,” Kumar added.