Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling money

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 08, 2025 10:44 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. Earlier, police had arrested two accused Balwinder Kumar alias Binnu and Jaswant Singh alias Sheera.

Fatehabad police have arrested a physiotherapist for allegedly duping 2,934 people of 80 crore by promising them double returns on their investment.

Fatehabad police’s economic wing in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that they received a complaint against the accused and twelve more persons for duping people by promising them double returns on their investment. (HT File)
Fatehabad police’s economic wing in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that they received a complaint against the accused and twelve more persons for duping people by promising them double returns on their investment. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. Earlier, police had arrested two accused Balwinder Kumar alias Binnu and Jaswant Singh alias Sheera.

Fatehabad police’s economic wing in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that they received a complaint against the accused and twelve more persons for duping people by promising them double returns on their investment.

“The accused had formed a company and asked people to invest in it by promising them double return. He hired 25 agents to execute the work. We received a complaint from Amrik Singh on January 18, who alleged that the accused Sukhdev Singh took 3 lakh from him and promised to give double return. He did not receive any money from the company in the last several months,” Kumar added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling money
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On