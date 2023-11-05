Man held for impersonating CBI officer in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man for impersonating as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and recovered fake ID cards from his possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday. A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Kunzer police station and investigation was started. (iStock)

They said that Kunzer police station received a complaint from Farooq Ahmad Wani of Wassun Bangil, against four persons, including the accused Javeed Ahmed Rather, who presented himself as a CBI officer to the complainant.

“The complainant was allegedly defrauded of ₹40 lakh, “ a police spokesperson said.

“ He brandished a falsified CBI identification card and assured the complainant of securing a placement for their child at the NDA,” the police spokesperson said.

The four accused individuals made away with household items, including a geyser, bedsheet, inverter, CCTV camera, LCD, and other valuables from the complainant’s residence.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Kunzer police station and investigation was started.

