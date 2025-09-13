Man held for murdering woman, her 2 children in Ramban

A resident of Bihar was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in Ramban district, police said on Friday. A resident of Bihar was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in Ramban district, police said on Friday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The matter came to light when police received information about three bodies lying under a culvert on the highway at the Rattanbasti area of Banihal on Tuesday. Police rushed to the spot, along with an FSL team, and began an investigation.

During the probe, police zeroed in on a suspect, identified as Anil Kumar of Bihar’s West Champaran district, and apprehended him from Mir Bazar in Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Dhanmati Devi of East Champaran, Bihar, her 9-year-old daughter Suhani Kumari and her 5-year-old son Yash Kumar.

“Following sustained questioning and cross-examination based on scientific evidence, the accused admitted his crime. Further investigation is in progress,” said a police spokesperson.

A case FIR number 95/2025 under section 103 of the BNSS was registered at Banihal police station.