Man held for posing as Bishnoi gang member; demanding ₹20 lakh from trader in Panipat
The Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police has arrested a man for demanding ₹20 lakh extortion posing himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The police said that the accused has been identified as Gautam, a resident of Vidhyanand colony in Panipat city, and he runs a mobile repair and accessory shop in the same colony. Sunder Kumar, owner of a grocery shop in Vidhyanand colony of the city, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that the accused had demanded the money on August 4 in a letter. The accused had threatened to kill the victim’s family if money was not paid. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused was arrested from Sanoli road on Friday.
Other short stories
Haryana agriculture minister inspects waterlogged fields
Animal incinerator inaugurated in Yamunanagar
-
Uttar Pradesh: BSP lawmaker Atul Rai acquitted in 2019 rape case
In 2019, a 24-year-old woman from eastern Uttar Pradesh accused Atul Rai of rape in 2018 at his Varanasi residence. She died in a Delhi hospital in August last year, a week after she and her friend set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court. The woman’s friend also died of burn injuries.
-
Branch change for BTech students: PEC okays new guidelines
Punjab Engineering College has finalised new guidelines for facilitating students to switch their branch at the end of their first year of bachelor of technology. The committee, which was formed to review the merits and demerits of the move, proposed the guidelines. The Punjab Engineering College senate approved its recommendations in its last meeting. The guidelines will be implemented from the 2022-23 academic session. PEC offers eight undergraduate courses to students.
-
Class 11 admissions: 17,580 applications received with 3 days to go
Since the online portal for Class 11 admissions to government schools was opened, 17,580 applications have been submitted till Saturday afternoon, as per UT education department officials. While 19,830 students have registered on the portal, there are 13,570 seats up for grabs. Last year 18,703 students had applied for admission. The portal will stay open till Tuesday, 5pm. Classes will commence from August 23. The date for the second counselling is yet to be announced.
-
Graft case: Vigilance files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former Mohali district forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and another accused Kamaljit Singh in a graft case. The chargesheet was filed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. Vigilance spokesperson said the chargesheet has been submitted within the stipulated time and the case has been committed to sessions court for regular trial.
-
Water booster plant, reservoir in Phase- 5 to be commissioned this month: Mohali dy mayor
The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month, the Mohali deputy mayor said on Saturday. The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the water booster plant and reservoir were almost ready and will be ready to be commissioned next month.
