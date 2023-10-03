Man held for raping daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Police on Monday arrested a man for raping his daughter in Baramulla. Police said that they received a complaint from a 19-year-old girl who stated that she was raped by her father. “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered. During the course of investigation, the accused person was traced and arrested within hours after the complaint was received. The medico-legal formalities of the victim girl have been conducted and further investigation of the case is in progress,” a police statement said.
