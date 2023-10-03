Man held for raping daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Police on Monday arrested a man for raping his daughter in Baramulla. Police said that they received a complaint from a 19-year-old girl who stated that she was raped by her father. “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered. During the course of investigation, the accused person was traced and arrested within hours after the complaint was received. The medico-legal formalities of the victim girl have been conducted and further investigation of the case is in progress,” a police statement said. Police on Monday arrested a man for raping his daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. (Representational image)

Kashmir gets mild rains

Srinagar : Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Monday, the meteorological department said. Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that rains were reported in south as well as north Kashmir parts. “Rainfall at many places of south Kashmir and Bandipora and Ganderbal,” he said. The weather was also cloudy in Doda and Kishtwar while snowfall was over hills. “ The weather was dry in rest of the places, “ he said. Lotus predicted fair to partly cloudy weather in both Jammu and Kashmir regions from October 3 to 8. The department said that weather was favourable for harvesting and outdoor activities.

