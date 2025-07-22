Search
Man held for raping tourist in McLeodganj

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 06:42 am IST

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a female tourist on a trip to McLeodganj in Dharamshala, said officials, adding that the man has been arrested.

The victim is from Uttar Pradesh who is residing in Delhi and was visiting McLeodganj. (File)
The victim is from Uttar Pradesh. The accused is from Jawalamukhi area of Kangra district.

A senior police official said, “On Sunday, under the jurisdiction of McLeodganj police station, a woman who was part of a group tour to Dharamshala filed a complaint. She alleged that when the rest of the group went out, she stayed back at the hotel because she was unwell. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who is into hotel business, allegedly raped her.”

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 64 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at McLeodganj police station and the investigation is currently underway.

