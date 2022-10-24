Man held for vandalising idol in temple in Hoshiarpur

Police arrested a man for allegedly vandalising an idol in a temple inside the premises of railway station in Dasuya, about 40 kilometres from here, officials said on Sunday.

Station house officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Jalandhar, sub-inspector Balbir Singh said a migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh, has been nabbed under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly vandalising the idol on Saturday night.

Police said after completing his work at Kolian village, the accused consumed excessive liquor last night and came to the railway station in Dasuya.

“In an inebriated state, he went to the temple and allegedly vandalised the idol there,” he said.

In the morning, the president of the temple committee reached there and after seeing the broken idol informed the GRP staff at the railway station.