 Man held with 20kg poppy husk in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Man held with 20kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Ludhiana police said the accused is a drug addict and used to smuggle the contraband to fund his addiction

A Sukhdev Nagar resident was arrested with 20kg poppy husk from Ishar Nagar on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rana Kumar, a labourer
The accused has been identified as Rana Kumar, a labourer (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Rana Kumar, a labourer.

Police said that Kumar is a drug addict and used to smuggle the contraband to fund his addiction.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh said that Rana is already facing trial in seven drug peddling cases, lodged at various police stations of Punjab and Haryana.

Following the latest recovery, a case under Sections 15B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Sadar police station.

