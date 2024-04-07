Man held with 20kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

A Sukhdev Nagar resident was arrested with 20kg poppy husk from Ishar Nagar on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rana Kumar, a labourer (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Rana Kumar, a labourer.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Police said that Kumar is a drug addict and used to smuggle the contraband to fund his addiction.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh said that Rana is already facing trial in seven drug peddling cases, lodged at various police stations of Punjab and Haryana.

Following the latest recovery, a case under Sections 15B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Sadar police station.