Kapurthala : The Kapurthala police arrested a drug peddler with 3kg of opium, 200gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh drug money on Sunday. Man held with drugs, ₹ 5 lakh in Kapurthala

The accused, identified as Rampal of Phagwara, was nabbed following a tip-off, said the police.

The police party intercepted a car (PB 08 DD 9063) on the national highway. During checking of the vehicle, the police recovered the contraband and drug money from him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, the police said.

During investigation, it came to light that three FIRs had already been registered against accused under the same act in different police station, said a police official.