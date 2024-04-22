 Man held with drugs, ₹5 lakh in Kapurthala - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held with drugs, 5 lakh in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2024 07:30 AM IST

The Kapurthala police arrested a drug peddler with 3kg of opium, 200gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh drug money on Sunday

Kapurthala : The Kapurthala police arrested a drug peddler with 3kg of opium, 200gm of heroin and 5 lakh drug money on Sunday.

Man held with drugs, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh in Kapurthala
Man held with drugs, 5 lakh in Kapurthala

The accused, identified as Rampal of Phagwara, was nabbed following a tip-off, said the police.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The police party intercepted a car (PB 08 DD 9063) on the national highway. During checking of the vehicle, the police recovered the contraband and drug money from him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, the police said.

During investigation, it came to light that three FIRs had already been registered against accused under the same act in different police station, said a police official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held with drugs, 5 lakh in Kapurthala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On