Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana
Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused.
The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large.
On April 28, the police had recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons from Suraj Kumar alias Camper of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Later, two more stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones were recovered from Suraj, and two more stolen mobile phones were recovered from Raman. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.
Assistant sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, in-charge, Millerganj Police Post, said, “Vijay Kumar has given us the names of the remaining two gang members. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division 6 police station against the accused.”
-
Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday. Pragati Maidan's redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. India Trade Promotion Organisation, chairman and managing director, LC Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic.
-
Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15. Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
-
Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital. Police have arrested the woman's father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim's mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
-
Mohali’s Posh city residents left sweating as PSPCL cuts power after builder’s failure to pay bills
Amid soaring temperatures, as many as 70 families in Posh city, Sector 91/92 near Chapar Chiri, are living without power as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over three months. PSPCL disconnected power at the Posh city, owned by builder Sushil Dhara, as ₹1.86 lakh of the ₹4.40 lakh bill was found pending on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics