Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana

Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused.

The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large.

On April 28, the police had recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons from Suraj Kumar alias Camper of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Later, two more stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones were recovered from Suraj, and two more stolen mobile phones were recovered from Raman. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, in-charge, Millerganj Police Post, said, “Vijay Kumar has given us the names of the remaining two gang members. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division 6 police station against the accused.”