Man held with illegal pistol during CASO in Dera Bassi

Mohali police arrested a man with an illegal firearm during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) carried out in Dera Bassi on Tuesday. The arrested accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Upinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Daffarpur. The officials said that they recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live .315 cartridges, and one live .32 cartridge from him. Police said he did not have a licence for the weapon.

The arrest was made after police teams conducted checks in Guru Nanak Colony, Mubarikpur, where they verified identities, checked vehicles and questioned persons with previous police records.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Dera Bassi police station. Investigators said they are examining where the firearm came from and whether any other persons were involved.

According to officials, CASOs are being conducted regularly in the Dera Bassi’s Lalru area to trace illegal firearms, check suspicious movement, and verify individuals against police records. The operations include door-to-door checks, vehicle screening and surveillance in localities identified by field units.

Police said similar checks will continue in the coming days in areas where cases involving illegal weapons or other offences have been reported earlier. Officials added that the district police will continue the exercise as part of routine enforcement in Mohali.