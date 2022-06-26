Man injured in Panchkula hit-and-run accident succumbs
After fighting for life for eight days, a 70-year-old man, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Majri Chowk on June 16, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
The unidentified man, who used to beg at Majri Chowk and spent nights at the nearby bus stop, was found injured around 11.30 am on June 16 by a labourer.
The injured man was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he remained under treatment for eight days before succumbing to his injuries.
Following a complaint by the labourer, Mohinder, a resident of Kharak Mangoli, the driver of the unknown vehicle was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station. Investigation is underway to arrest the accused.
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
