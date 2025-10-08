Man injured in Zirakpur road rage; case registered

A 41-year-old man sustained a serious injury during a road rage incident on VIP road in Zirakpur after he objected to a motorcyclist’s repeated honking. Zirakpur police registered a case in the matter on Monday. A 41-year-old man sustained a serious injury during a road rage incident on VIP road in Zirakpur after he objected to a motorcyclist’s repeated honking. Zirakpur police registered a case in the matter on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The victim, identified as Honey Walia, a private businessman, was travelling on his scooter with his wife when the incident occurred. According to Walia’s statement to the police, a motorcyclist behind them was honking persistently. When Walia raised an objection, the motorcyclist overtook their scooter and abruptly stopped in front of them.

Another man, who was accompanying the motorcyclist, attempted to calm the situation, but a heated argument broke out. Walia alleged that during the altercation, the motorcyclist pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked him. He tried to shield himself with his hand, resulting in a serious injury to his thumb.

Police have identified the accused as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Dayalpur, Zirakpur. The motorcycle used in the incident bore the registration number CH 01CU 3885, according to police.

Following Walia’s complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3), and 118(1). Efforts are underway to apprehend both the accused and his accomplice.

This is not the first such case in the area. In a similar incident on September 28, a Chandigarh resident was assaulted near Hotel Regenta after confronting a group over excessive honking. The attackers in that case remain unidentified.