Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday.
The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. Later, she found out that the accused had kidnapped and raped the girl.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Neha Saini said, “The accused intercepted the victim on her way to school and took her to a slum area where he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened the victim, and warned her against telling anybody about the assault.”
A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape. A case was registered at the Sohana police station under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her to marry), 376 (3) (raping a woman under 12 years of age ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The accused will be produced before court on Monday.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Filth to fuel: Chandigarh MC set to harness cow dung
In a bid to protect the environment, and put waste to productive use, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will soon start converting cow dung into fuel. The civic body plans to purchase 10 machines, each of which will cost the MC around ₹55,000, for processing cow dung and producing briquettes. Most of the cow dung produced in villages is not reused for productive purposes.
