Man killed as army vehicle hits bike in J-K’s Doda
, Bhaderwah/jammuPress Trust of India
Nov 11, 2023 01:58 PM IST
The accident took place at Haneja Morh, four kms from Thathri, at around 8.15 am when Mohd Aslam Deedar, along with his friend Mohd Sharief, was on his way to Sartingal area of Bhaderwah where they both were working as labourers, an officer said
A 29-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place at Haneja Morh, four kms from Thathri, at around 8.15 am when Mohd Aslam Deedar, along with his friend Mohd Sharief, was on his way to Sartingal area of Bhaderwah where they both were working as labourers, an officer said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Both were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Doda where Deedar, who was driving the two-wheeler, was declared dead on arrival.
Doda senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom said police have seized the army vehicle and booked its driver.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!