Man killed, three injured in Yamunanagar road mishap
A 40-year-old car painter was killed, while his wife and two children, were injured after a speeding SUV hit their bike near Pratap Nagar area of Yamunanagar on Thursday.
The family was on their way to Poanta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
The deceased Manoj Kumar was a resident of Sasouli village. His wife Manju, 32, and children aged 10 and eight sustained injuries.
The complainant, Manju, said they had crossed Arainwala bus stand around 9 am, when an unknown man who was driving a pick-up rammed into their two-wheeler, throwing them off.
“My husband’s chest hit forcefully hit the bike handle and he fainted, while the driver fled toward Poanta Sahib. Locals arranged a private vehicle and took us to the civil hospital where my husband was declared brought dead,” she said.
Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Rajbeer Singh said, “The man’s ribs were damaged in the accident. His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.”
A case has been registered against the absconding driver.
.
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
-
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
-
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
