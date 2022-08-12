Man killed, three injured in Yamunanagar road mishap

A 40-year-old car painter was killed, while his wife and two children, were injured after a speeding SUV hit their bike near Pratap Nagar area of Yamunanagar on Thursday.

The family was on their way to Poanta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased Manoj Kumar was a resident of Sasouli village. His wife Manju, 32, and children aged 10 and eight sustained injuries.

The complainant, Manju, said they had crossed Arainwala bus stand around 9 am, when an unknown man who was driving a pick-up rammed into their two-wheeler, throwing them off.

“My husband’s chest hit forcefully hit the bike handle and he fainted, while the driver fled toward Poanta Sahib. Locals arranged a private vehicle and took us to the civil hospital where my husband was declared brought dead,” she said.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Rajbeer Singh said, “The man’s ribs were damaged in the accident. His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.”

A case has been registered against the absconding driver.

