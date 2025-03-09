Menu Explore
Man kills mother over family dispute, kin help burn body to cover up crime

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Mar 09, 2025 01:46 AM IST

Punjab shocker: After the mother's death, the accused set the body on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

A 75-year-old Gurnam Kaur was murdered by her son and his family members at Jalalabad village in Moga district on Friday night over five marlas of land.

Man kills mother over family dispute, kin help burn body to cover up crime

After killing the septuagenarian, the accused burnt the body at their house.

According to the Dharamkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramandeep Singh, based on the complaint of the deceased’s daughter, accused son Sukhmandar Singh, his wife Balwainder Kaur and daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur were arrested for the murder charges.

ALSO READ | UP man kills mother with a spear after she intervenes in a fight with wife

“Sukhmandar’s son Satpal Singh is absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him too for his involvement in the crime,” said the DSP.

Police said that Gurnam was hit on her head by a stick, and she died. After her death, the accused set the body on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

The deceased’s daughter, Daljit Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, told reporters that she was alerted by the villagers about the incident.

ALSO READ | E-rickshaw driver murdered by men he hired to kill mother: Police

On reaching the house, I found the charred remains of my mother, Daljit Kaur said.

“My mother nominated me for the five marla land to decide who would get it after her demise. It was not transferred in my name, but my brother used to insist that the land be sold and the money be given to him,” she added.

