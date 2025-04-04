Menu Explore
Man kills wife in Sonepat village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 04, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Nisha, a native of Delhi and married to accused Sahil of Bhainswan Khurd village nearly a year-and-a-half ago. The couple had a two-month-old son.

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Sonepat’s Bhainswan Khurd village on Wednesday night after the former refused to cook for him, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nisha, a native of Delhi and married to accused Sahil of Bhainswan Khurd village nearly a year-and-a-half ago. The couple had a two-month-old son.

The accused, identified as Sahil Kumar, was addicted to alcohol and worked as a labourer. (HT File)
The accused, identified as Sahil Kumar, was addicted to alcohol and worked as a labourer.

According to police officials, the accused Sahil Kumar returned home late on Wednesday night and he started abusing his wife.

“Then, the accused thrashed his wife Nisha and later stabbed her,” a spokesperson of Sonepat police added.

Bhainswan Khurd police check-post in-charge Udai Singh said that the couple had a family dispute for the last three days and the accused killed his wife and informed his mother.

“The accused man’s mother was shocked after he told her that he stabbed his wife. His mother took Sahil’s wife Nisha to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” the sub-inspector added.

The sub-inspector said that the accused is at large, and they have booked him on murder charges.

Follow Us On