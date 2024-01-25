close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man masquerading as sub-inspector arrested

Man masquerading as sub-inspector arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 25, 2024 07:26 AM IST

The Sonepat police arrested a man masquerading as sub-inspector and his aide on Tuesday.

Sonepat city police station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said they received information that a man posing as sub-inspector along with his aide was extorting money from the vendors. (iStock)

The duo was allegedly extorting money from the local vendors.

The accused have been identified as Nareen, a private school bus driver who was posing as sub-inspector, and Rakesh of Pathur village in Panipat.

Sonepat city police station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said they received information that a man posing as sub-inspector along with his aide was extorting money from the vendors.

“When we asked Nareen show his identity card, initially he tried to divert the topic and later he showed an ID card, which was found to be fake. Nareen was working as a bus driver at a private school and his aide Rakesh is a farmer. They were presented before a local court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO added.

