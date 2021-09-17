Man missing for four months found murdered in Ludhiana, wife’s live-in partner booked

A labourer who had gone missing four months ago was found to be murdered by his wife’s friend, with whom she had been having an affair, and his accomplices on Thursday.

The victim, Raju Singh, 35, of Majri village of Morinda, was found buried in a field in Machhiwara. Two persons, including the victim’s wife’s friend Tajinder Singh alias Goldy of Bhattiyan village, and his aide Ricky Lakhowal have been booked. Police suspect more people were involved in the crime.

A case was lodged on the statement of Santosh Kumar of Jassowal village,the brother-in-law of the victim, Raju Singh, who had been missing since May 13.

Raju had married Pooja Singh 10 years ago. The couple have two daughters, aged nine and six.

Station house officer inspector Vijay Kumar said Pooja had an affair with Tajinder . Two years ago, she had moved in with Tajinder with her daughters but had returned to her husband after a month. Later, she again moved in with Tajinder in April.

Unable to trace his wife and daughters, Raju had lodged a missing person’s report at the Morinda police station. Meanwhile, Jassowal told Raju that his wife and daughters were living with Tajinder in Indira Colony of Machhiwara and asked him to take them back home.

On May 13, Santosh and Raju came to Machhiwara to take Pooja and the kids home. Tajinder asked Raju to come with him but when he did not return, Santosh filed a missing persons complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.Police also suspect involvement of Pooja in the murder.