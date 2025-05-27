Man posing as customer stabs money changer to death in Amritsar

A 70-year-old money changer was hacked to death by a man posing as a customer at the Hall Gate market in Amritsar on Monday. The accused, who also looted a bag containing ₹11 lakh cash from the victim, was later arrested, said police. Police officials investigating the crime scene in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Identified as Ravneet Singh, 27, a resident of Chamrang Road locality, the accused also attacked money changer’s son before fleeing.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while addressing a press conference, said: “The accused Ravneet had invested a huge amount in stocks and recently suffered a huge loss. He knew that the victim, Kuldeep Bansal, ran a shop where old and damaged currency notes were exchanged. To overcome his losses, he hatched a plan to loot Bansals.”

“Ravneet called up Bansals and said he wanted to exchange currency notes worth ₹11 lakh. Playing smartly, he suggested that they should not meet at the shop as it was a big amount and asked the father-son duo to come to their godown located in the basement market at 10.30 am. He deliberately chose the morning hours as shops were yet to open and there was not much movement of people at that time in the area,” said Bhullar.

“When Bansals arrived there, Ravneet snatched the bag containing cash and then stabbed the duo. While Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries, his son is battling for life,” said the city police chief, adding that during the attack, the accused also sustained injuries on his hand.

“The accused then called up the police and said his bag containing cash had been snatched by a robber who, he claimed, also attacked him. Later, Ravneet got himself admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police, however, questioned him following which he was arrested from the hospital. The cash was recovered from him,” said Bhullar.

“An FIR has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) at the Kotwali police station”, he added.