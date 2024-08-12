Man posing as examinee arrested from Chandigarh school

A 28-year-old man from Hisar was arrested for impersonating another man during an examination at IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School on Saturday. An investigation revealed that Kuldeep was using Nishant’s admit card, OMR sheet, and Aadhaar card to fraudulently appear for the examination at IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by Sabeeha Dhillon Mangat, the centre superintendent, during the Special Recruitment Drive examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a candidate named Nishant was found to have been impersonated by Kuldeep, a resident of Hisar, Haryana.

The incident occurred on August 10, when biometric verification revealed discrepancies in the identification of the candidate. Kuldeep, who was attempting to sit in the exam in place of Nishant, was discovered when his biometric data did not correspond to the registered candidate.

An investigation revealed that Kuldeep was using Nishant’s admit card, OMR sheet, and Aadhaar card to fraudulently appear for the examination.

Following the discovery, the school authorities handed over Kuldeep along with all the fraudulent documents to police. A case has been registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 19 police station.