Karnal man gets life term for killing wife

The Karnal district court on Thursday sentenced a man to life term for the murder of his wife. While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Mohit Aggarwal also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 and two-year additional jail on failing to deposit the fine. As per the police investigation, the convict, Sunder Singh, had killed his wife by setting her ablaze in Faridpur village in Gharaunda block on June 2, 2017.

