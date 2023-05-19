Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man gets life term for killing wife

Karnal man gets life term for killing wife

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 19, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife by setting her ablaze in Karnal district court; also fined ?25,000 and given two-year additional jail term for non-payment.

The Karnal district court on Thursday sentenced a man to life term for the murder of his wife. While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Mohit Aggarwal also imposed a fine of 25,000 and two-year additional jail on failing to deposit the fine. As per the police investigation, the convict, Sunder Singh, had killed his wife by setting her ablaze in Faridpur village in Gharaunda block on June 2, 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and two-year additional jail on failing to deposit the fine.
