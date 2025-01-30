Man shoots father-in-law dead in Haryana village

Jhajjar police have booked a person for allegedly killing his father-in-law with his revolver in an inebriated state at Mandothi village on Tuesday night, said police on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar of Mandothi village. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar of the same village. In his complaint to the police Sandeep Kumar said that his brother Sanjay was killed by his son-in-law Manendra of Suhra village with his revolver on Tuesday night.

“Drunk Manendra started abusing my brother outside his house. When my brother went out, Manendra fired shots at him following which we rushed him to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

He further said that there was a dispute between his niece (Manendra wife) and Manendra since last year and she was staying with her parents at Mandothi village.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said that Manendra was booked on murder and Arms Act charges and efforts are on to arrest him.