Man shot at, robbed off car and 2.2 L by hitchhikers

Two hitchhikers on Wednesday allegedly robbed a man of his car along with ₹2.25 lakh after shooting his leg, police officials said. A case under relevant sections was registered at Madhuban police station. (iStock)

The crime took place during the early hours of the day, when Sanjay Kumar, a dealer of automobile spare parts, along with his employee Amit Kumar was leaving for Delhi with ₹2.25 lakh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In his complaint, Sanjay told police that the accused asked for a lift from ITI Chowk, Karnal, and after reaching New Neelkanth Dhaba, they attacked them. One of them fired a shot at his leg with a country-made weapon and left with the cash and a Rohtak-registered Tata Zest SUV.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Madhuban police station.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the CIA-1 unit has arrested Amit Kumar for his involvement in the crime.

“The other two accused have been identified but are on the run. They all are residents of Dhoulpur village and conspired for the robbery based on the inputs provided by Amit. Sanjay is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable,” he added.

Two arrested for robbing rice merchant of ₹18 lakh,

The CIA-1 unit arrested two men for allegedly robbing of ₹18 lakh from a rice merchant at gunpoint on December 22, SP Sawan said.

The accused were identified as Devender Singh of Jhajjar and Brahmprakash from Sonepat.

“A Baleno SUV and a bike have been seized from them, but the cash is yet to be recovered. They have been taken into two days of remand. During preliminary questioning, they have disclosed the involvement of other accused Sunil and Pravesh, who will be arrested soon,” the SP added.