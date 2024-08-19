Man shot dead in Mansa village

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Kotli Kalan village of Mansa district on Sunday. A 26-year-old man shot dead at Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district on Sunday (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of the same village. Police said it seems to be a case of old enmity.

His uncle said the assailants had been harassing a girl in the village to which Sukhwinder had objected. This, he said, was reason behind the murder.

The body has been sent to the Mansa civil hospital for post-mortem.

Station house officer (SHO) Daljit Singh said police have registered a case against Narayan Singh and Gurpreet Singh, based on the statements of the victim’s father.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Mansa City-2 police station.