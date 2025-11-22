Man stabs wife to death in Khadoor Sahib

A man allegedly murdered his wife, a schoolteacher, using a sharp-edged weapon in Khadoor Sahib village on Friday. The victim’s family has demanded strict action and justice from the police authorities.

According to the victim’s brother, Harpal Singh, his sister Jaspal Kaur (35) was a government teacher at the elementary school in Khadoor Sahib. She had been married for 12 years to Amardeep Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib.

Harpal Singh alleged that Jaspal Kaur had been facing constant harassment and conflict from her husband and in-laws. He claimed that her husband, with the involvement of other family members, murdered her.

Meanwhile, members of the accused’s family stated that Amardeep Singh had been mentally unstable for some time, which they claimed could have led to the incident. The deceased leaves behind an 11-year-old son.

SHO Kashmir Singh of Police Station Goindwal Sahib, who reached the crime scene, said the incident appeared to have taken place early in the morning. “The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against the accused. Amardeep Singh has been arrested, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

