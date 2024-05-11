 Man suspected to have died in Ludhiana road mishap was murdered: Autopsy - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi
Man suspected to have died in Ludhiana road mishap was murdered: Autopsy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Four days after the death of a 35-year-old tailor in Jagraon, police registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

The incident had taken place on May 6. (HT File Photo)

Initially, it was suspected that the victim, Gurdeep Singh of Mohi village of Sudhar, had died of injuries sustained in a bike accident, but the post-mortem revealed that he died of a head injury inflicted using a blunt weapon.

The incident had taken place on May 6.

His wife Harman Kaur said that Gurdeep worked at a tailor shop in Regal Market, Jagraon, and usually returned home by 9pm. But on May 6, as he did not come home till midnight, she went out to look for him and found him lying injured near a pond. She rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police had found his motorcycle, bearing some scratches, which led them to believe that it was an accidental death. Thus, they initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Later, after receiving the autopsy report, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the victim’s wife’s complaint.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, the station house officer of Jagraon city police station, said the case has been registered against unidentified persons, but police will crack the case soon.

New Delhi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
