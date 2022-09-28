Man trying to rescue assault victim thrashed in Panchkula

A 35-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a group of men when he tried to stop them from beating up another man outside GHS-83 housing society in Sector 20, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Ankit, who lives in a housing society opposite GHS-83, told the police that he was standing at his society’s gate around 8 pm on Saturday, when he saw six to seven men arriving in a Mahindra Scorpio, bearing a Mohali number plate. The men got down from the SUV, and attacked a man with sharp-edged weapons and a baseball bat.

Witnessing this, he rushed to the victim’s aid and urged the group to spare him, but they started attacking him as well.

Ankit, who suffered serious injuries on the head, said the group also snatched his wallet, containing ₹2,300, an ATM card, driving licence and other documents.

Sector-20 station house officer (SHO) Yugvinder Singh said, “The man whom the group were assaulting initially was one of them only. As Ankit approached them, they attacked him as well, before fleeing from the spot.”

On Ankit’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon, 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-20 police station on Monday. No arrest has been made yet.