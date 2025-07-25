Man who assaulted Srinagar hospital doctor arrested

Doctors at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar called off their strike after police arrested the person who had assaulted a resident doctor in the emergency ward on Wednesday. The incident came days after a similar attack on another doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Abid Hassan Bhat, a resident of Srinagar. He had slapped the resident doctor after his brother-in-law died in the emergency ward. The doctor, Dr Shahnawaz said a patient, aged around 40, had come to the hospital around 12.15 am. “I was at the reception and checked his vitals, which were non-recordable. I sent him to triage within minutes for further investigation. But during resuscitation, the patient was dead within 10-15 minutes. Then an attendant came and slapped me,” he said.

An officer at the Karan Nagar police station said, “We have arrested the person and an investigation is going on.”

The action comes even as Bhat apologised to the doctor. “I apologise to the doctor for my mistake. The doctor made no mistake,” he had said in a video.

He had earlier claimed that the doctor didn’t treat his brother-in-law properly. “I told him two-three times to take a look at the patient. But the doctor just wrote a prescription and sent me to fetch them. My brother-in-law was pleading with the doctor for five minutes to administer him oxygen as he was feeling suffocated. But the doctor didn’t care. Within minutes when I returned, he was dead,” he said.

The video of the assault had gone viral on social media following which resident doctors, interns and other staff of the Government Medical College, Srinagar, and its associated hospitals went on strike, demanding action against the assaulter.

The incident came days after a similar attack on another doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.