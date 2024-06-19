 Man who decamped with cop’s gun caught in Doda - Hindustan Times
Man who decamped with cop’s gun caught in Doda

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 20, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Muhammed Rafi was caught by a team of police, army and the SOG from a forest area near Bhalla, said a police officer.

A man, who had decamped with an AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Doda district on Tuesday, was caught within 24 hours of the incident, police said on Wednesday.

A man, who had decamped with an AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Doda district on Tuesday, was caught within 24 hours of the incident, police said on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A man, who had decamped with an AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Doda district on Tuesday, was caught within 24 hours of the incident, police said on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Muhammed Rafi was caught by a team of police, army and the SOG from a forest area near Bhalla, said a police officer.

Doda SSP Javed Iqbal said the man was hiding in a jungle near his village and a team caught him with the weapon.

On Tuesday evening, Muhammad Rafi, a resident of Trown near Pranoo was driving his vehicle from Bhalla towards his village and was accompanied by a special police officer, who was carrying the weapon. When the vehicle reached Pul Doda, SPO Safdar Hussain alighted from the vehicle to buy water. In the meantime, Rafi fled in his car along with the rifle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Jagota area of Bhalla.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man who decamped with cop’s gun caught in Doda
