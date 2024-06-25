Man barges into police station in Ludhiana, injures cop with sword 

A sword-wielding man barged into the Moti Nagar police station on Monday night and allegedly injured a head constable who was on duty, officials said. A video grab of the accused carrying a sword at the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, in his 30s, was overpowered and caught by the other cops at the station, who had to hit him with a brick during their efforts. The incident has raised concerns and brought the focus on the security of the police stations.

The accused was taken to the local civil hospital, where doctors said he was mentally unstable. The accused was later released without any action taken against him, officials said.

The police are investigating the reason behind the attack, which was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the police station. In the footage, the accused could be seen entering the police station with a sword.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh said Transport Nagar residents had brought the man to the police station, suspecting him a thief and left.

The man was behaving “weirdly” and appeared as if he was mentally unstable. He did not utter a word and even did not say his name. The police personnel on duty asked him to sit in a corner. Meanwhile, the accused took a sword from the room, which was seized in some other case, and assaulted the police personnel, he said.

The man was captured assaulting the police personnel in the CCTVs installed in the room. The police personnel were seen running here and there to save themselves.

Suddenly, the accused attacked the head constable, while the other cops ran for cover before returning to overpower him. But by then, he had injured police personnel with the sword.

The ACP added that orders have been issued to keep the recovered weapons and other materials in a proper manner.