Mandi: Not invited to relief distribution event, alleges Jai Ram; Negi dubs it as a lie

Hitting out at chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, addressing a press conference in Mandi, on Tuesday, said, “Chief minister turned the disaster relief distribution programme into a platform to vent his frustration. The government is supposed to show sensitivity on such occasions. However, every linguistic limit was broken.” Himachal leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur (File)

He added, “The government deliberately did not invite opposition MLAs. The manner in which the government’s unruly ministers spoke here also reveals their insensitivity, mental state, and the chief minister’s helplessness.”

Jai Ram said that since 2023, the central government has provided approximately ₹5,500 crore and 1.11 lakh Prime Minister’s houses to Himachal.

“While the disaster was being discussed during the state assembly session, the CM was on an election tour in Bihar,” said Jai Ram. Hitting out at chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jai Ram said, “The state has never had a chief minister who works with such a negative mindset, one who finds joy in taking the state backwards instead of moving it forward.”

Jai Ram, Oppn MLAs were invited: Negi

Speaking to the media, the minister hits out leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government distributed relief funds to disaster-affected people in Mandi, issuing checks and depositing money into their accounts, but BJP leaders are now calling this a lie.”

Talking regarding the BJP leaders’ absence from the relief amount distribution event held in Mandi on Monday, Negi said, “ The local administration had invited Jai Ram Thakur and other MLAs to the relief program, but they did not attend. He quipped, “If there were an Olympics for lying, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the captain and Jai Ram Thakur would be a member of the team, both would bring home medals.”

Negi said that the central government has not yet provided Himachal with the promised aid of ₹1,500 crore rupees, that was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Even though CM Sukhu has visited Delhi and met with several central ministers, but so far we have not received any aid from the Centre.