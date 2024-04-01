 Mandi voters will respond: Kangana - Hindustan Times
Mandi voters will respond: Kangana

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Apr 01, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Kangana met with the BJP office bearers and workers from the Mandi parliamentary constituency on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominee for Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kagana Ranaut said that she feels hurt by the remarks made against her by Congress’s Supriya Shrinate and that the voters will give a fitting response.

BJP Lok Sabha nominee from Mandi Kangana Ranaut with ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur n Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
“The remarks are shameful and have left me feeling hurt. We do not need to respond every time. The will provide them the appropriate response,” she said.

Kangana met with the BJP office bearers and workers from the Mandi parliamentary constituency on Monday. Former Himachal chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP Himachal president Rajeev Bindal attended the meeting, along with BJP’s prominent officials of 17 assembly constituencies.

“This marks my initial interaction with the workers and office-bearers. Together, we are formulating a strategy for the elections, focusing on how to leverage our strengths to secure all four seats in the state,” Kangana said after the meeting.

Addressing the public, Kangana said, “Various governments have come and gone, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awakened our consciousness. I am fighting against the ideology of those who make derogatory remarks against the sisters and daughters of Mandi. We have to teach them a lesson.”

Speaking on the Opposition’s allegations that democracy was being undermined, Kangana retorted, “If democracy is being undermined, then what are we preparing for? Establishing positive relationships with the people, seeking their support, earning their trust and affection—how can these be construed as threats to democracy? I believe they do not know the definition of ‘democracy’.”

Kangana also reached a Namo tea stall set up by BJP Mahila Morcha in Indira Market and served tea to the people.

    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

