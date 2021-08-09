Manimahesh Yatra called off this year too

The annual Manimahesh pilgrimage will only be carried out symbolically for the second year in a row with the priest and a handful of devotees performing the rituals subject to a negative RT-PCR test.

The 14-day pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in the tribal Bharmour subdivision of Chamba is scheduled to start on August 29, coinciding with Janmashtmi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. It will conclude on September 12, on the occasion of Radhaashtmi (the birthday of Lord Krishna’s consort Radha).

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana says, “A priest will perform the rituals at the lake provided that a RT-PCR test carried out within 72 hours returns negative. The rituals will be limited and only 25 people will be allowed at the chhari yatra (mace procession).”

“The number of devotees coming to the district with mace processions from Bhaderwah of Jammu-Kashmir will also be limited,” the DC said , adding that a negative RT-PCR report is also mandatory for those participating in the mace procession.

Police check posts will be set up at all entry points to the district to stop pilgrims coming from other states.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet, which is about 12km from Bharmour town, and is considered as arduous as the trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lord Shiva is the presiding deity of this Yatra. A rock formation in the shape of a Shivling on Kailash is considered to be the manifestation of Lord Shiva. Mount Kailash is considered to be invincible. No one so far has been able to scale the peak. Lore has it that devotees are only able to catch a glimpse of the peak if the Lord is pleased.

The Shrikhand Yatra of Kullu, Kinner Kailash Yatra of Kinnaur and Minjar Fair of Chamba were also cancelled due to the pandemic this year.