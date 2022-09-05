Manimahesh Yatra concludes, over 3 lakh devotees undertake pilgrimage
Manimahesh Yatra came to an end on Sunday morning with more than 3 lakh devotees undertaking the pilgrimage this year. The 15-day Yatra was held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic
The annual Manimahesh Yatra came to an end on Sunday morning with more than 3 lakh devotees undertaking the pilgrimage this year.
The 15-day Yatra, which began on August 19 in Budhil valley of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district, was held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said about 2.5 lakh devotees took the holy dip in the sacred Maimahesh Lake from August 19 to September 3. More than 60,000 devotees undertook the pilgrimage before the official start of the Yatra.
The oval-shaped glacier-fed lake is situated at 13,500 ft above mean sea level at the foot of Manimahesh Kailash peak, believed to abode of Lord Shiva, in Pir Panjal Range of Himalayas.
Two private heli-taxi operators engaged by the administration ferried over 8,800 pilgrims.
He said that 774 police personnel under the supervision of four gazetted officers were deployed on the 14-km trek to maintain law and order and CCTV cameras were installed from Bharmour to Hadsar, the base camp of the Yatra.
For the first time, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to carry out rescue operations and meet an eventuality.
The yatra had to be suspended for two days after landslides and flashfloods triggered by heavy rains on August 20. At least 10 devotees died during the pilgrimage due to health reasons and natural calamities.
Rana said that all possible efforts were made by the administration to provide better facilities to the devotees.
For the first time, registration was made mandatory for the pilgrims and was done online as well as offline.
“Various steps are being taken to make the Yatra safer in the coming years,” he said, adding that 55 temporary toilets and 102 water taps were installed along the trek besides health camps at key points where 83 doctors and health workers provided health services to the devotees.
The DC expressed gratitude to the government officials, health professionals, NDRF, SDRF, police, home guards, volunteers from the mountaineering sub-centre, local volunteers, NGOs and PRI representatives who rendered their service for the successful conduct of the Yatra.
“All the facilities have been closed down from Sunday and devotees are now urged not to undertake Yatra anymore for their own safety,” he said.
The yatra starts on the Janmashtmi festival, the birthday of Lord Krishna, and concludes on Radhashtmi.
The journey starts from Hadsar at a height of 6,000 feet, and after passing through rugged, cold and inhospitable terrain, and it concludes at 13,500 feet at the lake.
-
GI tag sought for shikara, Kashmir willow bat
Kashmir is seeking geographical indication tagging under intellectual property rights for five of its crafts, some of which are also its cultural markers. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations in a statement said that the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar held a detailed discussion on Saturday with the authorities of Intellectual Property India at Chennai to speed up the process of GI registration of these five crafts.
-
2 held with foreign currency worth c33 lakh at Amritsar airport
The Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday arrested two passengers for illegally carrying foreign currency worth ₹33 lakh at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, said the officials on Sunday. In a press release, the officials said that the passengers, who are Indian nationals, were departing to Dubai by Air India flight no IX 191 from the airport and were intercepted by CISF and handed over to customs officers.
-
Tycoon and ex-Tata boss Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash
Mumbai: Business leader and former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died in a car accident on Sunday afternoon when he was on his way back to Mumbai from Parsi pilgrim town of Udvada. The four of them had gone to the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada, confirmed the high priest of Udvada, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor.
-
More than 5500 candidates take NDA exam in Punjab
A total of 5,696 candidates appeared in the National Defence Academy examination conducted in 14 centres in various schools and colleges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Only 1,738 females took the exam, as opposed to 3,958 males. After the Supreme Court's landmark judgement on August 18, 2021, which opened the doors of NDA for women cadets, the females outnumbered men in the exam held in November last year.
-
Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils
The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers. Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like 'stop corruption, bring reforms', 'eradicate narcotics', 'every man grows trees', 'jal hai to kal hai' and 'padho te padhao' along with associated logos.
