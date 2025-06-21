Manimajra spa owner arrested after woman finds hidden camera in changing room

The owner of a spa in Manimajra was arrested after a 27-year-old woman, who had gone there for treatment, discovered a hidden camera in the changing room. The spa owner was arrested and later let off on bail. (Getty Images)

The woman told the police that she had booked a session at Sparsh Unisex Spa in NAC, Manimajra, on June 18. On reaching there, an elderly male staff member led her to a dimly lit room and asked her to change. While alone, she noticed a suspicious cavity, covered with a paper, near the air conditioner. Upon closer inspection, she discovered a concealed camera lens.

When she confronted the man – later identified as spa owner Sandeep Bawa, 51 – he initially denied the presence of a camera.

As she threatened to call the police, Bawa allegedly tampered with the device and attempted to push it into the false ceiling.

But the woman had already begun recording the interaction on her phone, and also dialled the emergency helpline. She later handed over the footage to the police as evidence.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found two LED monitors — one apparently connected to an outer camera and the other to the concealed device. Investigators also recovered multiple mobile phones, pen drives, a Wi-Fi-enabled system, and a bag filled with condoms from the premises.

The victim alleged Bawa tried to delete data from his mobile phone before cops reached the scene. He was arrested under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) but was later released on bail.

Police said they are working to determine if any recordings were made and whether other clients were targeted. The equipment has been sent for forensic examination.