Manish Tewari shifts base in every poll, says Chandigarh BJP nominee Tandon

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Thursday asked Congress nominee Manish Tewari to tell voters where he’ll contest the next elections from, pointing out the grand old party’s nominee has been shifting every time since the 2014 general elections. BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon at a public meeting at furniture market in Sector 34 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT )

Tandon said while Tewari had been claiming to be a national leader, it remained a mystery why he had been changing constituencies in every general election since 2014. “Which constituency will he shift to in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections?” he questioned.

He also asked why the Congress nominees from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib segments, which were represented by Tewari in the past, were not calling him to campaign for them.

Tandon said the Congress nominee was the only MP who had been running from one constituency to another for the simple reason that he had nothing to show to the voters. “He is playing a similar trick on voters in Chandigarh,” he remarked.

He addressed the public at the Sector 34 furniture market. Later in the evening, Tandon conducted a foot march at EWS flats in Dhanas.

Acknowledging the problems of EWS flats at Dhanas Colony, Tandon reaffirmed his dedication to resolving the “leasehold to freehold” issue. He reiterated his promise to provide housing to the underprivileged through the “Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana” after being voted to power.

Tandon exhorted electors to turn up in large numbers to ensure the Union Territory had the highest turnout in India and achieved a record-breaking 90% participation.

Earlier in the day, the BJP candidate boarded a CTU local bus. Travelling from Sector 17 to Sector 26, Tandon interacted with his co-passengers and enquired about the public’s aspirations. Tandon sought commuters’ inputs on transport facilities and other basic amenities in the city.

Commuters lauded some initiatives, such as electric vehicles (EV) and air-conditioned buses. They commended the cycle tracks as well.

Adityanath to address rally on May 20

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public rally in Chandigarh on May 20 in support of Tandon’s campaign.

According to the party spokesperson, Yogi will address a rally in Maloya. Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “We are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as well. The dates will be finalised in the next two days.”

Even in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the saffron party had brought in functionaries from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to connect with migrants, who mostly reside in colonies and constitute around 3 lakh votes out of 6.47 lakh voters in Chandigarh.