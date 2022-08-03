Mann announces 40 lakh cash prize for CWG medal winner Harjinder Kaur

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a cash prize of ₹40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur who bagged a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a statement, Mann, while congratulating Harjinder Kaur, said that the budding player from Mehas village near Nabha has made the country proud. He said that the state government will give cash prize worth ₹40 lakh to her as per the sports policy of Punjab.

He expressed hope that this achievement of Harjinder Kaur will inspire the other players, especially the girls, to excel in the fields of sports and bring laurels to the country.

The chief minister further said that state government is committed to encouraging those who excel in the field of sports, adding that these players will be given cash prizes whenever they do well.

“Reviving sports culture in Punjab is the topmost priority of the state government,” he said, adding, “sports can act as a catalyst to wean the youth of state from the menace of drugs by channelizing their unbounded energy in a positive direction. He said that students in educational institutions will also be motivated to take up sports as a character building exercise.