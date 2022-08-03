Mann announces ₹40 lakh cash prize for CWG medal winner Harjinder Kaur
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a cash prize of ₹40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur who bagged a bronze medal in the 71kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In a statement, Mann, while congratulating Harjinder Kaur, said that the budding player from Mehas village near Nabha has made the country proud. He said that the state government will give cash prize worth ₹40 lakh to her as per the sports policy of Punjab.
He expressed hope that this achievement of Harjinder Kaur will inspire the other players, especially the girls, to excel in the fields of sports and bring laurels to the country.
The chief minister further said that state government is committed to encouraging those who excel in the field of sports, adding that these players will be given cash prizes whenever they do well.
“Reviving sports culture in Punjab is the topmost priority of the state government,” he said, adding, “sports can act as a catalyst to wean the youth of state from the menace of drugs by channelizing their unbounded energy in a positive direction. He said that students in educational institutions will also be motivated to take up sports as a character building exercise.
Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands
As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student's action committee (SAC) to push for their demands.
At Prayagraj junction, ‘gallery’ dedicated to freedom struggle coming up at FOB
The newly constructed foot overbridge (FOB) at Prayagraj Junction, connecting platform number 1 to 6, is gradually taking shape of a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters and major incidents that are associated with the freedom struggle. While using the FOB, the train passengers would have a feeling like they are passing through a museum gallery with pictures depicting the chronology of events of the freedom movement of the country.
Aaditya appeals to people to take care of Thackerays in Pune rally
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray made an emotional appeal to people to take care of the Thackerays amid attempts to single them out. Speaking in Pune on Tuesday, he repeatedly urged the crowd to support him and Thackeray family. Thackeray said in his 30-minute-long speech. The Thackeray junior was on western Maharashtra tour on Tuesday when he visited Kolhapur, Patan and Pune.
Rollback decision to impose GST on Golden Temple ‘serais’: CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded immediate rollback of the Centre's decision to levy good and services tax on 'serais' (inns) in the vicinity of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. Calling the imposition of GST as “arbitrary”, Mann said the 'sarais', including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas, are associated with the Golden Temple.
IRCTC resumes domestic, international tours from Pune, Mumbai
Pune: Citizens will soon be able to travel across the country and to some international destinations at affordable rates as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has resumed its tour packages for the public. After a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IRCTC west region has restarted some of its prominent domestic tours to Rajasthan, south India and Punjab, and its international tours to Dubai and Nepal.
