Mann inaugurates reconstruction, relining of Ferozepur feeder canal

Ferozepur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal at Makhu, terming it a major step towards strengthening irrigation in the Malwa region.

Built at a cost of ₹180 crore, the project has increased the canal’s carrying capacity by 2,681 cusecs — from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs — strengthening irrigation supply to Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts. The relining is expected to provide assured canal water to about 6.45 lakh hectares, including border areas along the India-Pakistan frontier.

Calling the Ferozepur feeder the lifeline of Malwa, the chief minister said the project would ensure deeper and more reliable water reach into agricultural fields, ending decades of dependence on rotational canal supply during the kharif season. He said the canal, constructed in 1952, had not seen any major capacity enhancement or concrete lining for more than seven decades.

The first phase involved relining 15km of the canal in just 35 days, with 126 government officials and nearly 4,000 workers deployed in what Mann described as “war-mode execution.” The project has also increased the canal’s depth from 18 feet to 21 feet and widened it from 163 feet to 180 feet.

Officials said 14 blocks, including Gidderbaha, Makhu, Mamdot, Balluana, Jalalabad, Guru Har Sahai, Arniwala, Khuiyan Sarwar, Lambi, Malout, Fazilka, Muktsar and Ferozepur, will directly benefit from the upgraded feeder.

Mann while addressing gathering at Makhu, situated about 50km away from Ferozepur, the said that relining would also address long-standing water quality issues in border villages, where polluted water earlier re-entered Punjab through the Sutlej after being discharged downstream. A groundwater recharge system has now been introduced to improve water quality and availability in these areas.

2,577 personnel join Punjab Police

Jalandhar: A total of 2,577 personnel and officers from various cadres of Punjab Police participated in the passing out parade at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Addressing a passing out parade, CM Mann highlighted that over 12,010 police personnel have been appointed since March 2022 and ₹1,100 crore has been earmarked to upgrade the force on scientific lines, and cutting-edge measures including AI integration, specialised technical units and a strengthened Anti-Narcotics Task Force are being deployed to combat cybercrime, terrorism and drugs.

He said the recruitment process for 3,400 personnel in 2026 will commence shortly.

Mann added the state government has established state of the art Police training centres across Punjab which hardly have any match in the country.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav along with top officials were also present on the occasion.