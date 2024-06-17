Mann, Kejriwal should resign, says BJP’s Joshi

Claiming that the questions being raised by AAP on BJP’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and the party’s performance in the parliamentary elections are ill-founded, saffron party’s state media in-charge Vineet Joshi on Sunday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should resign as their party’s vote share dipped. BJP leader Vineet Joshi.

He said, “AAP criticised Jakhar for not learning anything from the Lok Sabha election results. In fact Mann and Kejriwal should learn from the poll results.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Kejriwal had said that people would vote in AAP’s favour to show that his arrest in the liquor scam is unjustified, but the results show people know that Kejriwal is corrupt and liar,” he said.

According to Joshi, AAP got just a 26% vote in these elections, which is a drastic dip from the 42% that it got in the 2022 assembly elections. “Four AAP ministers who contested this election lost badly. The party has lost even in the hometowns of 51 out of 92 AAP MLAs,” he added.