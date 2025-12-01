Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Mann Ki Baat: PM shares his ‘Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra’ experience with the nation

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 03:38 am IST

Addressing the nation, the PM said that we all know that the battle of the Mahabharata took place in Kurukshetra, Haryana

During his 128th episode of monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his delight over his experience at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on November 25. Modi shared his impressions of the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra in Kurukshetra with the nation.

The PM also said that earlier this month, the Gita was performed on a public stage for the first time in Saudi Arabia. (HT File)
Addressing the nation, the PM said that we all know that the battle of the Mahabharata took place in Kurukshetra, Haryana. “But now, visitors can experience this historic battle firsthand at the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra. The epic saga of the Mahabharata is brought to life through a 3D light and sound show, along with advanced digital technology. When I visited Kurukshetra on November 25, the experience at the Anubhav Kendra filled me with immense joy,” he said.

He further remarked that attending the International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra was a particularly special experience for him. “I am deeply impressed to see how people from around the world are being inspired by the divine granth, the Gita. The Mahotsav has attracted participants from numerous countries, including those in Europe and Central Asia,” he added.

The PM also said that earlier this month, the Gita was performed on a public stage for the first time in Saudi Arabia. A memorable Gita Mahotsav was also held in Latvia, Europe, with enthusiastic participation from artists representing Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Algeria, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann Ki Baat: PM shares his ‘Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra’ experience with the nation
