Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates projects worth ₹93.17 crore in Ambala Cantt
Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, along with home minister Anil Vij, and member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria on Saturday inaugurated a sub divisional officer civil complex built at a cost of ₹41.52 crore, an all-weather swimming pool at a cost of ₹38.69 crore and a boys’ sports hostel at a cost of ₹12.96 crore in Ambala Cantonment.
The inauguration ceremony took place on the premises of the swimming pool in the War Heroes Memorial Stadium complex, where the dignitaries addressed the public seated in the facilities’ audience gallery.
Haryana government’s first all-weather 10-lane 50x25-metre swimming pool is also one of the venues for the 4th Khelo India Youth Games.
Ambala will also host gymnastics from June 5 to 7 at two venues—War Heroes Gymnasium Hall for Artistic and at Late Lt Mukesh Anand Sports Complex for Rhythmic.
The four-storey civil complex is at a stone’s throw from NH-44 and has offices of the sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police, tehsildar, patwari and other sub-divisional officials under one roof. It has a basement parking facility as well as a library.
The sports hostel, meanwhile, has a living capacity of 160 players and coaches. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the government will open a swimming academy and give options for local swimming enthusiasts to make use of the facility.
“Earlier, Ambala was known for science or industry, but now with the addition of international-level facilities, the town will be famous for its sports. Moreover, the under-construction 1857 war memorial worth ₹300 crore will bring glory to this place,” he said.
Describing the pool as a first-of-its-kind in northern India, Vij said that it has facilities like a warm-up pool, mess, VIP stage, rooms for swimmers, fitness hall, seating capacity for 700 visitors.
