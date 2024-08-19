Man’s dream to settle in Canada dashed, duped of 38 L by wife

A Satjot Nagar resident’s dreams of settling in Canada were dashed as he was allegedly duped of ₹38 lakh by his wife. HT Image

The victim, Prince of Satjot Nagar, Dhandhra, had spent ₹38 lakh to send his wife abroad on a study visa, hoping to follow her on a spouse visa.

However, victim’s father Teerath Ram Kakkar, alleged that the accused, Meghna Mahajan of Zeera in Ferozepur, later refused.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered against Meghna and her parents, Narinder Kumar and Nishu.

In his complaint, Kakkar said his son was interested in going abroad and they met Meghna and her family. The accused said that if they would bear the expenses, she would take the victim to Canada on a spouse visa.

The complainant said he spent ₹38 lakh for arranging the accused’s visa and to pay the college fee. According to the agreement, they solemnised a marriage. After reaching Canada, the accused stopped taking his calls.

He said they contacted the family members and sought a refund, but the accused refused.

He filed a complaint in 2023, and a case was registered after an investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 406, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.