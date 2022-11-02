Mansa court sends gangster Tinu to 8-day police custody

Faridkot : A Mansa court on Tuesday sent gangster Deepak Tinu, who fled from the custody of the Mansa crime investigation agency (CIA), to eight-day police remand.

Tinu, an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, had given the police the slip on October 1.

On Monday, a Delhi court granted a day’s transit remand of Tinu to the Punjab Police after which he was brought to Mansa. The Punjab Police moved an application seeking transit remand of Tinu after his three-day extended remand with the Delhi Police ended on Monday.

Tinu was produced in the court after his medical checkup at the Mansa district civil hospital. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that police have got Tinu’s remand till November 9 and they will question him to get details of persons involved in his escape.

After his escape, the Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case. Police claimed Pritpal had facilitated Tinu’s escape.

The Delhi Police had nabbed the gangster in Ajmer on October 19.

On October 28, the Punjab Police had sought custody of Tinu after his remand with the Delhi Police ended. However, the Delhi Police sought further remand, following which his transit remand was delayed.

An official privy to the development said Tinu will be interrogated by the anti-gangster task force and special investigation team (SIT) at Patiala. Mansa police have so far arrested five persons, including Pritpal and Tinu’s girlfriend, for helping the gangster escape.