Man partying with friends opens fire at Mohali hotel

Police have booked a Fatehgarh Sahib resident for opening fire at the rooftop restaurant of a Phase-1 hotel while partying with his 13 friends on Saturday night. While drinking and dancing at Phase 1 hotel in Mohali, the accused pulled out a revolver and fired two shots in the air, sending other customers scurrying for cover. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Manvinder Singh, alias Monty, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and a car dealer by profession.

According to police, Monty, along with his 13 friends, visited Glades Hotel in Phase 1 for a party.

While drinking and dancing, Monty pulled out a revolver and fired two shots in the air, sending other customers scurrying for cover. Nearly 30 tables were occupied during dinner service when he opened fire.

The hotel authorities informed the police, but before their arrival, Monty, along with his seven friends left the premises, while the remaining six continued to dance at the venue.

Hotel employees claimed that they tried to stop Monty and his accomplices from leaving, but they threatened them at gunpoint and fled.

On reaching the scene, the police team led by Phase-1 SHO Rajnish Choudhary rounded up the six men, including Rajan Kumar, Narinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Gurish, Ranjit Singh and Sumandeep Singh. Police also pulled up the hotel authorities for allowing a firearm on the premises.

A case under Section 188, 336, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Monty, who remains at large.